Top headlines: HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6%; RBI restricts Amex, Diners Club

HCL Tech Q4 net declines 6%



IT firm on Friday posted a 6.1 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,962 crore for the March quarter.

The Noida-headquartered firm has also announced a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share to mark the USD 10 billion annual revenue milestone. Read here



sets restrictions on American Express, Diners Club



The Reserve Bank has restricted American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International Ltd from on-boarding new domestic customers onto their card networks from May 1 for violating data storage norms. The order will not impact the existing customers of these two entities, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. Read here



Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for hepatitis drug to treat Covid patients



Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received restricted emergency use approval from the Indian drug regulator for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in treating moderate Covid-19 infection in adults. Earlier in the month, the company had sought approval from the DCGI for the additional indication of hepatitis drug Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b for treating Covid-19. Read here



Modi for utilising industry's full potential to meet oxygen demand



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to upgrade the logistical facilities for its transportation. In a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country, Modi urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time. Read here