Top headlines: Hospitals can now vaccinate 24x7; Bitcoin returns to $50,000

-
ALSO READ
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
India Coronavirus Dispatch: How Covid is pushing women out of jobs in UP
Covid LIVE: Govt allows hospitals to give vaccine 24x7, says Harsh Vardhan
Apollo Hospitals gears up to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines daily
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
People can get vaccinated against Covid-19 24x7, says Vardhan
The government has lifted the time restriction on receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs so as to increase the pace of immunisation, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. People can now get vaccinated round-the-clock according to their convenience, he said in a tweet, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi values the health as well as the time of the citizens of the country. Read more
Bitcoin returns to $50,000-level
Bitcoin climbed to a one-week high as risk appetite in markets returned and investors considered the regulatory issues facing cryptocurrencies. The digital token climbed 7% to trade above $50,000 in early London trading. On Tuesday, prices dipped 2.9% after Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency. Read more
Karnataka minister resigns over allegations of sexual harassment
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following allegations of sexual harassment against him. The development comes a day after purported video clips showing Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels. "The allegations against me are far from the truth, it has to be investigated at the earliest. Though I'm confident about my innocence, taking moral responsibility I'm resigning my position as the cabinet Minister. I request you to accept it," Jarkiholi said in the letter to the Chief Minister. Read more
World shares gain ahead of US jobs tally, Fed chair comments
Stocks are higher in Europe and Asia after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. Benchmarks rose Wednesday in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai. US futures also advanced. Investors have taken heart from an easing in bond yields that has alleviated worries over possible interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched down to 1.40 per cent early Wednesday. But expectations for stronger economic growth in coming months continue to fuel worries that interest rates will head higher. Read more
I-T Dept raids Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films promoters
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to the filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, officials said. The searches are being carried out in over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, officials said. Some executives of celebrity and talent management company KWAN are also being raided. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU