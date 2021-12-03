Top headlines: India detects Omicron cases; carmakers prep for price hikes

-
ALSO READ
Sound fiscal consolidation can boost India's rating outlook: Gita Gopinath
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
The first soft signal of return to normalcy from Monetary Policy Committee?
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
-
The International Monetary Fund named its chief economist Gita Gopinath to become its second-ranking official. Some experts say the way forward in fight against the coronavirus is to mix vaccines to give better immune coverage. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning. IMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as no. 2 official
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday named its chief economist Gita Gopinath to become its second-ranking official, replacing First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto who will leave the global lender in early 2022. Read More
Boosters: Experts say mixing vaccines may give better immune cover
A head of a much-anticipated meeting on Covid booster shots, experts feel the way forward is to mix vaccines to give better immune coverage even as others question the need for a booster dose.
In the wake of the recent scare from Omicron, some virologists feel two-dose immunity along with memory-cell action would be sufficient, while others feel that booster shots may be necessary. Read More
Adani group starts exports from Australia coalmine that drew protests
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Read More
Vaccination picks up pace as Omicron variant puts nation on alert
Sixty-year-old Selvi from Thiruporur near Chennai never heard about Omicron and its implications. It was her concerned family that forced her to take the second jab as she surpassed the due date way back on November 2. “I thought I would come after a few days. Floods, too, delayed my vaccination. Read More
Carmakers brace for a fresh round of price hikes from January 2022
Amid persistent increase in prices of metals, plastic, and other input costs, carmakers are looking to hike prices from January. Although a price revision ahead of the new calendar year is an annual phenomenon, the announcement this time around comes against the backdrop of severe shortage of semiconductors that has been impacting production at automotive firms for over a year. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU