Top headlines: India detects Omicron cases; carmakers prep for price hikes

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday named its chief economist to become its second-ranking official, replacing First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto who will leave the global lender in early 2022. Read More

Boosters: Experts say mixing vaccines may give better immune cover

A head of a much-anticipated meeting on Covid booster shots, experts feel the way forward is to mix vaccines to give better immune coverage even as others question the need for a booster dose.

In the wake of the recent scare from Omicron, some virologists feel two-dose immunity along with memory-cell action would be sufficient, while others feel that booster shots may be necessary. Read More

Adani group starts exports from Australia coalmine that drew protests

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Read More

Vaccination picks up pace as Omicron variant puts nation on alert

Sixty-year-old Selvi from Thiruporur near Chennai never heard about Omicron and its implications. It was her concerned family that forced her to take the second jab as she surpassed the due date way back on November 2. “I thought I would come after a few days. Floods, too, delayed my vaccination. Read More

Carmakers brace for a fresh round of price hikes from January 2022

Amid persistent increase in prices of metals, plastic, and other input costs, carmakers are looking to hike prices from January. Although a price revision ahead of the new calendar year is an annual phenomenon, the announcement this time around comes against the backdrop of severe shortage of semiconductors that has been impacting production at automotive firms for over a year. Read More