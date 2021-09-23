Top headlines: India may seek a ratings upgrade; Infy updates on I-T portal

Finmin officials to meet global next week, may seek upgrade

The finance ministry officials will meet global next week and may pitch for sovereign ratings upgrade for India, sources said. The meetings will begin with representatives from Moody's Investors Service on September 28 , they added.

The ministry plans to present the economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic in support of its demand for rating upgrade. It would also stress on the fiscal position and how it has shown improvements despite the havoc created by the second wave of Covid. Read more

Infosys, I-T Dept working to fix e-filing glitches, 30 mn transactions done

acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working "expeditiously" with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience on the Income Tax e-filing portal.

The Bengaluru-based technology services giant said over 30 million taxpayers have so far logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. Read more...

China preparing for potential downfall of Evergrande: Report

Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

The move has been characterised as "getting ready for the possible storm" by the officials, according to the report. Read more

files writ in Delhi HC against CCI alleging confidential report leak

has filed a writ with the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the alleged leak of a confidential report that relates to the competition regulator's ongoing investigation into the dominance of Google's Android operating system.

On September 18, a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the CCI Director General’s office to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) relating to an ongoing investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements was leaked to the press, the technology giant has said. Read more