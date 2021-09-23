Google files writ in Delhi HC against CCI alleging confidential report leak

has filed a writ with the against the Competition Commission of India following the alleged leak of a confidential report that relates to the competition regulator's ongoing investigation into the dominance of Google's Android operating system.

On September 18, a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General’s office to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) relating to an ongoing investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements was leaked to the press, the technology giant has said. has not yet received or reviewed this confidential report.

The news report being referred to said the DG's report found the American search and tech giant "guilty of adopting anti-competitive, unfair and restrictive trade practices in the mobile operating system and related markets".

On Thursday, September 23, filed a writ petition in the seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners.

“We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with," said a Google spokesperson.

The DG’s findings do not reflect the final decision of the and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step. Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG’s findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations, the firm said in its statement.