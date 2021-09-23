Infosys, I-T Dept working to fix e-filing glitches, 30 mn transactions done

-
-
Infosys acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working "expeditiously" with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience on the Income Tax e-filing portal.
The Bengaluru-based technology services giant said over 30 million taxpayers have so far logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions.
Further, more than 1.5 million unique taxpayers have logged into the portal on average every day in September and over 15 million returns have been filed till date, Infosys said in a blog post on Thursday.
In more updates, Infosys said 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar one-time password (OTP) authentication. The portal is facilitating over 250,000 returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing.
A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online. Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers. More than 1.15 million statutory forms and over 800,000 TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled. Over 1.66 million e-PANs have been allocated. Some 430,000 DSC registrations and over 344,000 e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed.
The e-filing portal developed by the software services firm has been at the centre of much controversy with tax professionals and others reporting glitches in the system that have disrupted income tax filing.
"Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognises the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns. The Company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment," the company said in the post.
Infosys has dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department. Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities.
