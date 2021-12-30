Top Headlines: India prepares for Omicron; banks' asset quality to worsen

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
Railway coaches to Ayush clinics, India keeps beds ready with Omicron rise
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
Railway coaches to Ayush clinics, India keeps beds ready with Omicron rise
With Omicron cases on the rise and hospital beds filling fast across the country, various states and the Centre are keeping all the back-up options ready. These include Ayush centres and railway Covid-care coaches on standby mode. Read more
IT, pharma, electronics departments ask for top-up funds in PLI push
Key government departments, such as pharmaceutical, electronics and information technology, and new and renewable energy, have sought approval of additional funds for their production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, following a better-than-expected response from industry and also to give a further leg up to domestic manufacturing. Read more
Asset quality set to worsen, but banks resilient enough: RBI report
Indian banks’ asset quality may deteriorate but lenders have enough capital to withstand a severe shock, said the bi-annual Financial Stability Report, prepared taking inputs from all the financial regulators and released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday. Read more
Centre likely to miss divestment target again as BPCL remains unsold
With the uncertainty looming over the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the government’s disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 trillion for FY22 is unlikely to be met. The Centre may lower its target for disinvestment receipts in the revised estimates, even as it is on track to launch the IPO of public sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Read more
2021, the year that was: Of farmers, protests and three dead laws
The year 2021 will perhaps go down in India’s history as one where there was a paradigm shift in the manner in which agriculture and farm-related issues are handled in the country. The enactment of the three controversial farm laws last year, the sustained agitation that followed, and the sudden and rather unexpected repeal of the laws are events that have the potential to shape the agricultural sector in the years to come. Read more
Trading on a buffer: Can India afford to commercialise its fuel reserves?
Can’t India, a $2.7-trillion economy aspiring to be $5 trillion, afford to store $1 billion worth of oil as a buffer towards energy security? Or, can India, surrounded by hostile neighbours and dependent on imported crude afford to commercialise its energy security? And, if so, what is strategic about the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs)? Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU