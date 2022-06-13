Top Headlines: India's tough talk at WTO, IPL media rights auction & more

-
Piyush Goyal in his remarks at the WTO ministerial meet talked about the spiralling food inflation and the need for the agreement on food stockholding. On the other hand, the first day of the e-auction for the media rights of the IPL concluded on Sunday, with the combined value of television and digital rights surpassing the Rs 43,000-crore mark. Read more on these in our top headlines.
India talks tough at WTO, says 'will not buckle under any pressure'
India talked tough in Geneva. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his remarks at the closed-door session at the 12th ministerial conference touched on the spiralling food inflation and the need for the agreement on food stockholding by the developing countries. Read more
IPL media rights auction: Bids cross Rs 43,000-crore mark on Day 1
The first day of the e-auction for the media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on Sunday, with the combined value of television (TV) and digital rights surpassing the Rs 43,000-crore mark, according to people in the know. At this rate, the combined value of TV and digital rights, so far, has crossed the previous rights value of Rs 16,347.50 by more than two and a half times. Read more
Statsguru: Six charts show Covid-19 concerns rising again in India
Although nearly 90 per cent of the population aged 18 years and above has been fully vaccinated — the administration of the first dose is even higher, at 97 per cent — and over half the children aged 12 years and above have received the first Covid vaccine dose, cases in India are rising again. Read more
How credit card route to UPI may come at a price for merchants
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent decision to allow credit cards for payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is likely to attract a merchant discount rate (MDR), said a top payment industry source. For smaller merchants, a subsidy for MDR could be provided. “With credit card-UPI linkage, UPI will not only be a payment instrument but also a lending platform... " Read more
IBC framework needs a booster dose; debt resolutions slacken in two years
The debt resolution of sick companies or ones that have failed to repay their dues has slowed down considerably under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, in the past two years after initial euphoria saw several successful acquisitions by top companies, including the Tatas, Reliance, and the world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. Read more
