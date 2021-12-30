Top headlines: IndiGo CEO says Omicron a threat; gold may hit Rs 55k

Omicron has cast a shadow of uncertainty on growth outlook: CEO

The fast spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 has cast uncertainty over our revenue forecast, Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of India’s largest airline, said on Thursday.

“Domestic traffic has rebounded strongly during November and December. Omicron has caused future bookings to soften somewhat but these still remain above the September levels. While international capacity is restricted, bubble flights to international destinations are performing well,” Dutta said while responding to shareholder queries at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday. Read more

Covid: Maharashtra, Delhi, WB, TN emerging as states of concern, says govt

The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

It said that eight districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10 per cent positivity. Read more

price may cross Rs 55k per 10 gm in 2022 on Covid woes, strong dollar

Gold, which lost its sheen to some extent in the second half of 2021, is likely to regain the glitter in the New Year and cross the Rs 55,000-per-10-grams level amid pandemic woes, inflation worries and stronger US dollar.

After a stellar run up in 2020 when the yellow metal touched a record high of Rs 56,200 on the MCX in August, the prices are near Rs 48,000 per 10 grams now. This is roughly 14 per cent lower from the all-time highs and 4 per cent lesser compared to January 2021 levels. Read more

extends deadline for periodic KYC update to March 31, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended the last date for KYC updation for bank accounts by three months to March 31 next year.

In a notification on its website, the central bank said it was extending the deadline in view of the “prevalent uncertainty due to new variant of Covid-19”. Read more