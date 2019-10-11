Top headlines: Infosys Q2 meets estimates, Ambani richest Indian again

IT announced its earnings for the quarter ended September 30 quarter, meeting estimates on most parameters. was for the 12 time ranked as India's richest person by Forbes magazine. Here is more on what made news on Friday.

Q2 net dips 2% YoY to Rs 4,019 cr

Infosys, India's second largest IT services company, said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

is richest Indian again

Reliance Industries' Chairman took the top spot in Forbes' list of the richest Indians for 2019 in what the American business magazine said was 'a challenging year' for the Indian economy. This is the 12th time in a row that Ambani -- whose wealth swelled to $51.4 billion this year -- has topped the list.

Ex-promoters of Fortis Healthcare sent to police custody

A court in Delhi sent former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and his younger brother Shivinder Mohan Singh to four days of police custody on charges of defrauding Religare Finvest Ltd, a company they once owned, of Rs 2,397 crore. Three other executives were sent to police custody too. The five men were arrested Thursday.

Embattled Renault ousts CEO Bollore

The board of French carmaker Renault voted to oust Thierry Bollore as CEO, naming the firm's financial director Clotilde Delbos to take over his job on an interim basis. Renault, along with alliance partner Nissan, is still reeling from the arrest in Tokyo last year of former boss Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct, which Ghosn denies.

Ethiopian PM awarded 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end almost two decades of conflict with neighboring Eritrea. Abiy was honoured for his “efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea,” the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement.