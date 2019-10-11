JUST IN
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai on maiden two-day vist
Court grants 4 day custody to Fortis ex-promoters in Religare Finvest case

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five people arrested by the EOW of Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shivinder Singh (left) and Malvinder Singh
A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five people arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

Malvinder (46) was arrested on Friday morning while Shivinder (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were arrested Thursday by the EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.
First Published: Fri, October 11 2019. 15:05 IST

