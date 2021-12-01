Top headlines: Int'l flights not from Dec 15; Nov GST mop up at Rs 1.31 trn

postpones resumption of scheduled from Dec 15

The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the COVID variant Omicron.

Aviation regulator said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic. Read more

At Rs 1.31 trn, India's Nov collection second-highest in a month yet

India's Goods and services tax (GST) collections hit Rs 1.31 trillion in November, the second-highest in a month since the country introduced this indirect tax system in 2017.

The highest monthly collection, at close to Rs 1.40 trillion, had come in April this year. Read more

rises to 10-month high in Nov on high domestic demand

A day after the release of Gross Domestic [Product (GDP) data, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey painted an optimistic picture of as the index zoomed up to a ten-month high in November due to high domestic demand. Going forward, high cost inflation, along with the new (Covid-19) wave, could spoil the party. Read more

CEO Parag Agrawal to receive $1 mn annual salary

Parag Agrawal, who has recently been named as the CEO of microblogging platform Twitter, will receive an annual salary of USD 1 million along with other perks and bonuses.

The India-born executive - who succeeds Jack Dorsey in this role - served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer since 2017, and has been responsible for the company's technical strategy. Read more