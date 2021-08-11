Top headlines: Sebi scans Ant group, Novavax vaccine may come to India

Covid vaccine from US major Novavax may get approval in India for emergency use. The Reserve Bank of India asks banks and ATM operators to monitor the availability of cash in machines.

Covid-19 pandemic: Novavax shot may get nod in India even before US

Covid vaccine from US major Novavax may get a nod from the Indian drug regulator even before the vaccine is approved in the US.

The company and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) have, on August 5, applied for an emergency use authorisation with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and regulatory bodies in Indonesia and the Philippines. Read more...

Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021

So far this year, 58 companies have filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator for initial public offerings (IPOs), exceeding the combined tally of 50 in the last two years. Industry participants said the filing count could cross 100 this year, setting a new benchmark in terms of amount mobilised in a calendar year. Read more...

Home truth: NCR's unsold inventory dips 26% since RERA, shows data

The vast residential real estate market in the Capital Region (NCR) — second largest in the country — has undergone massive trans­formation since the introduction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Read more...

Sebi examines Ant Group and Alibaba holdings in IPO-bound Paytm

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining if Paytm shareholders Ant group and Alibaba—Hangzhou-headquartered Chinese conglomerates--are in compliance with listing regulations. Ahead of Paytm’s public debut, Sebi is looking at whether the two investors must be treated as separate companies or a combined entity. Read more...

Starting October 1, to levy penalty on ATMs that run out of cash

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks and white label automated teller machine (ATM) operators to put in place a robust system that will allow them to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-out situations. Read more...