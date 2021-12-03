Top headlines: Karnataka issues new Covid curbs; Ambani endorses blockchain

-
I believe in blockchain tech and this is different from crypto: Ambani
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday backed the proposed data privacy and cryptocurrency bills, saying India is putting in place the most forward-looking policies and regulations.
Ambani, who has been a votary of Indians owning and controlling their own data and the nation drafting strict rules around how digital information is stored and shared, said nations have the right to build and protect strategic digital infrastructure. Read more
Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 3.73 trn additional spending this fiscal
The government on Friday sought Parliament's nod for gross additional spending of over Rs 3.73 trillion in the current financial year.
As per the second batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the net cash outgo would be over Rs 2.99 trillion and Rs 74,517 crore extra expenditure would be matched by savings by different ministries. Read more
INSACOG calls for Covid booster shot for those at risk, above 40 years
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has called for the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are above 40 years of age and at-risk people, informed an official statement issued by INSACOG on Monday.
The body, in its bulletin on November 29, has said that those who are above 40 years of age and at high risk or high exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster dose. Read more
Covid: Only fully vaccinated people allowed in Karnataka malls, theatres
Karnataka government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in wake of Omicron-related cases in the state.
"Govenment has postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15. Citizens will be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions," said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Read more
