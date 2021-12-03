Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 3.73 trn additional spending this fiscal

-
The government on Friday sought Parliament's nod for gross additional spending of over Rs 3.73 lakh crore in the current financial year.
As per the second batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the net cash outgo would be over Rs 2.99 lakh crore and Rs 74,517 crore extra expenditure would be matched by savings by different ministries.
The amount includes extra spending of Rs 58,430 crore towards fertiliser subsidy, over Rs 2,000 crore towards various schemes of Department of Commerce and over Rs 53,000 crore by Department of Expenditure under various export promotion schemes.
