Top Headlines: Maha CM resigns, generational change in India Inc, and more

Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM after SC go-ahead to floor test
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned late on Wednesday evening after the Supreme Court refused to stay Thursday's floor test in the Assembly. Earlier in the day, the top court said the floor of the House is the only way to settle these issues of democracy, observed the Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu’s plea against Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. Read more...
From Jio to TVS, generational change sweeps through India Inc's boardrooms
A generational change is sweeping through the boardrooms of India Inc as the older business leaders make way for their successors. Apart from Reliance Jio Infocomm, which announced on Tuesday that 30-year-old Akash Ambani will be its chairman, new leaders are taking over the reins at several other groups, including Godrej, Emami, and TVS. Read more...
How rupee shrugged off the fragile tag and outperformed despite shocks
Amid the global economic volatility unleashed by the Ukraine war and the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive turn towards policy tightening, Indian financial markets have witnessed their share of turbulence. For Indian market watchers, however, a standout feature of the current phase of volatility is the degree of resilience displayed by the rupee. Read more...
War, US inflation impact: Exports' demand from big partners may taper off
After a rebound in external demand during the last one year, exporters are now apprehensive about moderation in the growth of outbound shipments for the next two-three months. Demand for items, such as steel, apparels, leather, iron ore has been lukewarm from some of India’s largest export partners, such as the United States (US), European Union (EU). Read more...
Market may be pricing in negatives for cement sector as demand stays flat
Investors are divided on the future of the cement sector. The budgeted infrastructure building programme ensures some offtake, but private sector demand is muted. The entry of Adani Group in the Ambuja Cements-ACC takeover implies higher competitive pressure. Given the planned capacity additions by many companies, there could be a price war and lower utilisation. At the same time, raw material and fuel prices are stabilising and may have peaked. This means easing margin pressures. Read more...
