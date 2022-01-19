Top Headlines: Mallya faces eviction; Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard

Corp. agreed to buy Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion, using its largest acquisition by far to grab a videogame heavyweight. More on that story in our top headlines this morning. Can steel major POSCO be fifth-time lucky in India?

It’s another day of hope for South Korean steel major POSCO as it takes yet one more shot at setting up a new steel plant in India.

In the past 17 years, it has tried alone and in partnership with private and public sector companies to get a meaningful foothold in the market, but without success. Read more

Fugitive billionaire faces eviction

The fugitive Kingfisher tycoon is facing the prospect of a humiliating eviction from the luxury Central London home he currently occupies after the UK High Court ruled against him in a dispute with the Swiss bank UBS. Read more

Twin Star Technologies moves SC in Videocon case

Twin Star Technologies, a promoter entity of the Vedanta Resources group, has moved the Supreme Court against the Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, which set aside the approval granted by the Mumbai bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to the resolution plan put forward by the company for acquiring the Videocon Group. Read more

seeks details of NBFCs' 'buy now, pay later' deals

The ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) game is set for a big change. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought details of shadow banks’ BNPL arrangements with e-commerce (e-com) players. Read more

to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in all-cash deal

Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion, using its largest acquisition by far to grab a videogame heavyweight that has been roiled by claims of workplace misconduct. Read more