Top headlines: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices; Mindtree Q4 net climbs 54%

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 22,500
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked prices of most of its models by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs. Barring Celerio and Swift, all the models of the company will be covered under the price increase exercise.
ICSE defers class 10, 12 exams
The CICSE on Friday deferred the board exams of classes 10 and 12 in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.
In light of the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, the class 10 and 12 exams which were to be held from May 4 have been deferred, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.
Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54%
IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22. The Bengaluru-based company's net profit was at Rs 206.2 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter. Its revenue grew 2.9 per cent to Rs 2,109.3 crore in the said quarter from Rs 2,050.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Rupee spurts by 58 paise
The rupee on Friday soared by 58 paise to end more than one-week high of 74.35 against the US dollar on easing US bond yields and positive domestic equities. A weak dollar overseas and foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee.
