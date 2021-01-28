Top headlines: PM pledges more India-made vaccines, Maruti Q3 profit up 26%

-
India will come up with more Covid-19 vaccines: Modi tells Davos Summit
India provides a "predictable environment" for doing business and its commitment to economic self-reliance will strengthen globalization, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he addressed World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit. "Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by Covid-19 and face tsunami of corona infections," he said, indicating the country has lined up more vaccines for the disease after using two for its nationwide inoculation. Read moreIndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airline on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 620.1 crore for the October-December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21), as against a net profit of Rs 490.5 crore in the year-ago period. The airline, however, narrowed its loss from Rs 1,194.8 crore incurred in the September quarter of FY21. Read more
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Auto major Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, reported a 25.8 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,996.7 crore for the December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21) while revenue rose 13.26 per cent to Rs 23,471.3 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenue of Rs 20,721.8 crore and profit of Rs 1,586.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On a standalone basis, Maruti's revenue came in at Rs 23,458 crore while profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,941.4 crore. Read more
India has flattened its Covid graph; no cases in 146 districts for 7 days
India has flattened its COVID-19 graph and146 districts have reported no new case of the viral disease in the last seven days, 18 in 14 days, six in 21 days and 21 districts in the last 28 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.
This has been achieved due to pro-active testing with more than 19.5 crore COVID-19 tests conducted in the country so far, Vardhan, who chaired the 23rd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through a video-conference, said, according to a statement issued by the health ministry. Read more
Airtel is now 5G ready, waiting for adequate spectrum to rollout services
Airtel is now a 5G-ready network and the telecom operator is waiting for adequate spectrum allocation to rollout 5G services in the country, said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel on Thursday. Recently, the company demonstrated live 5G over a commercial network in Hyderabad city and said that its network is 5G ready. Airtel did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the Non Stand Alone network technology. Using the dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. Read more
