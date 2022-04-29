Top Headlines: Maruti Suzuki Q4 up 58%; Lanka PM Rajapaksa to be replaced

-
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday posted a 58 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 1,839 crore. PM Narendra Modi at the SemiconIndia Conference said that he aims to make India a hub for semiconductors for the world in the coming years. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Maruti consolidated Q4 net up 58% to Rs 1,839 cr despite sales dip
India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, reported a 58% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, of Rs 1,839 crore. Thr firm had reported a net profit of Rs 1,166 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total vehicle sales in the quarter under review stood at 488,830 units, lower by 0.7 per cent from the same period previous year. Read more
Aim to make India a global hub for semiconductors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the SemiconIndia Conference 2022 in Bengaluru said he was looking forward to practical suggestions from the tech industry and other stakeholders about how one can move towards an India that is a hub for semiconductors for the world in the coming years. Read more
Wipro Q4 consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,087 crore
IT major Wipro on Friday reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.30 crore for the quarter ended March, from Rs 2,972.30 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Wipro reported an attrition rate at 23.8 per cent. Read more
US stocks are likely to be hit by a wave of redemptions, warns Chris Wood
US equities are likely to be hit by a 'wave of redemptions' as the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) tightens its monetary policy and winds down its bond-buying program, warned Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his latest note to investors, GREED & fear. Read more
President agrees to remove brother as Sri Lankan PM: Lawmaker
Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to replace his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said. Read more
