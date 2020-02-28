Top headlines: Mayhem on D-street, EPFO may cut interest rates, and more

Investors lose Rs 11.4 trillion in 6 days; selling overdone, say analysts

Continuous selling for six sessions in the Indian markets in line with global peers that have tumbled as coronavirus fears escalated has shaken investor confidence and made a serious dent in their portfolios. Total investor wealth, as measured by cumulative market value of all listed stocks on the BSE, has dropped by Rs 11.4 trillion in the past six trading days to Rs 147 trillion – its lowest level since October 16, 2019, exchange data show.

Cut in the offing? may cut interest rate to 8.5% for FY20, says report

The Employees' Provident Fund Oragnisation (EPFO) might reduce its interest rate by 15 basis points to 8.5% in FY20. The issue is likely to be taken up at the central board of trustees (CBT) meeting of the on March 5, says a news report in The Economic Times.

Jeff Bezos teams up with Narayana Murthy to enter India's food delivery biz

The launch of the service, which would be offered as part of either Amazon's Prime Now or Amazon Fresh platform, could happen as soon as next month. With this, Amazon will take on estabished players such as Zomato and Swiggy.

Top SoftBank exec ran smear campaigns against Nikesh Arora, Sama: Report

In a bid to emerge as the probable right-hand man of Masayoshi Son — chief of SoftBank — Rajeev Misra, Softbank's Vision Fund chief, ran a smear campaign to oust top executives Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, The Wall Street Journal reported. Arora was once seen as the successor of Son. However, Misra wanted the position for himself. Misra runs a $100-billion technology fund that has invested in companies like in Uber, WeWork, Paytm, Oyo, etc.

US spy agencies monitor COVID-19 spread; concerned about outbreak in India

US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a widespread outbreak.