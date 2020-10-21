Top headlines: MFs may come under new tax ambit; Jio tests for 5G solutions

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Theatres eyes Diwali season; Jio fastest mobile network
Top headlines: Protest rise over farm bills; RIL eyes electronics chain
Top headlines: Telcos battle over subscribers; new stimulus for demand
Top Headlines: Govt to contest Voda verdict, Infosys' next goal, and more
Top headlines: FM says recovery patch; after LVB crisis at Dhanlaxmi Bank
-
MFs, alternative investment funds may come under ambit of new tax norms
Mutual funds (MFs) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) may come under the ambit of the new tax collected at source (TCS) regime, which came into effect on October 1. This could hit the funds as well as investors. The Finance Act, 2020, has inserted a sub-section (1H) in section 206C, mandating a seller to deduct tax equal to 0.1 per cent of sale proceeds if the value of goods sold exceeds Rs 50 lakh in a financial year. Read More
Cultural differences? Star India in a flux as Disney effect gains ground
Will the Disney takeover of Star be good or bad for India’s largest media firm? As a mini exodus begins at Star India, the entertainment industry is abuzz with this and other questions. Th coming months will see the Disneyfication of Star — that means less focus on sports and broadcasting, more on streaming. It will see a greater emphasis on margins, hiving off of some businesses (like Tata Sky) and slowing investments in others (broadcasting). The process towards a Disneyfied Star —more staid and somewhat bureaucratic —has begun. Read More
HUL's Q2 revenue, net profit rise as business back to normal level
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country's largest consumer goods company, appears to have put the challenges emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown firmly behind it. On Tuesday, the company reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the July-September period (Q2), beating Street estimates by a wide margin. Read More
Future-RIL deal: Jeff Bezos-Kishore Biyani battle begins in Singapore
The arbitration proceedings between Jeff Bezos-led Amazon and Kishore Biyani-headed FutureGroup have begun in Singapore. An emergency arbitration hearing between Amazon and retail conglomerate Future Group tookplace last week and a verdict is expected in the next few days, according to sources. The hearing took place at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Read More
Aluminium export can touch $10 bn with govt help: Vedanta's Ajay Kapur
India with its plentiful reserves of bauxite and thermal coal has the potential to become a leading aluminium supplier, says Ajay Kapur, CEO-Aluminium and Power, Vedanta, in an interview with Kunal Bose. Edited excerpts: With a 6 per cent fall in demand in 2019-20, India’s aluminium consumption in the 2020-21 first quarter collapsed 57 per cent. Read More
Jet Airways revival: An uphill task amid strong headwinds on take-off
In 2014, when Kalanithi Maran threw up his hands and his airline SpiceJet was two days away from closure, Ajay Singh, previously a director of the airline, stepped in. The airline had around 32 aircraft, with lessors threatening to repossess them for non-payment of dues, around 5,000 employees (far more than what the fleet required), vendor dues of approximately Rs 3,500 crore and no clear flight path. Read More
Covid-19 antigen testing: India next stop for Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers, a Frankfurt-based medical-technology firm, will soon bring to India its Covid-19 antigen test, which it launched in Europe last week. The firm is expanding its facility in Vadodara to make molecular assays there. It will manufacture RT-PCR, antibody and antigen test kits at the facility. Siemens imports these tests from plants in the US and Europe. Given the growing demand for Covid-19 diagnostic tests, the firm has decided to manufacture here. Read More
Ratnagiri Gas and Power approaches lenders for one-time loan settlement
Ratnagiri Gas and Power (RGPPL), earlier known as Dabhol Power, has approached its lenders for a one-time settlement (OTS) of its outstanding debt worth Rs 1,461 crore. The thermal power producer has delayed servicing of its principal component in loan due in September, while it has paid the interest due for the month. Read More
Qualcomm Technologies, Reliance Jio jointly test 5G solutions for India
Reliance Jio and Qualcomm Technologies Inc have expanded their efforts to develop 5G solutions in India and have achieved a speed of 1 Gbps during trials. The companies announced on Tuesday that the partnership aims to fast track the development and roll out indegenious 5G network infrastructure and services in India. Qualcomm has already invested Rs 730 crore for 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms and was among the several private equity and technology firms which picked up a stake in the Reliance group company earlier this year. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU