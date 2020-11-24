Top headlines: Modi meets CMs on Covid, all-time high in sight for Bitcoin

States must ramp up cold storage for vaccine: Modi tells CMs

India's priority is to make a vaccine "safe on all scientific standards" available to all its citizens, said Prime Minister in a meeting with chief ministers on Tuesday. Read more..



CARS24 is the latest unicorn in town



CARS24, an online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, became the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn. The company on Tuesday announced raising $200 million in Series-E funding round led by DST Global where it was valued at over $1 billion. Existing investors in the startup, such as Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound, also participated in the funding round. Read more

NSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter



The Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the bourse. In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular. Read more

Toyota halts operations at Karnataka plant again



Toyota Motor Corp again halted operations at its car plant in Karnataka from Monday, as the majority of members of its workers' union continued a sit-in strike, the automaker said. Both the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) factories in the industrial hub of Bidadi had declared a "lock out" on Nov. 10 after the union went on strike, saying that their demand to withdraw the suspension of a worker was not met. Read more

All-time high in sight for Bitcoin

Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000. The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year. Read more