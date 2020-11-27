Top headlines: Modi to visit Serum Institute, farmers' protests, more

-
Bombay HC denies stay on merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS Bank India
Serum to have 200 mn doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready by Jan
Rating agencies upbeat on cash-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS
What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India
Covishield shows 60-70% efficacy; Modi to visit Serum Institute on Saturday
Modi to visit Serum Institute on Saturday
Interim data from the Indian arm of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate AZD1222 (also known as Covishield) has shown the lowest efficacy results of 60-70 per cent. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is conducting phase-3 trials on 1,600 Indian volunteers, with people in the know indicating that these trials are being done with two full doses. So far, they added, trials have shown efficacy of 60-70 per cent. If the primer-booster regimen (half dose followed by a full dose) has to be adopted, SII would need to conduct additional tests. Read on. . .
Bombay HC denies stay on merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS Bank India
The decks have been cleared for the merger of troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India after the Bombay High Court refused to grant an interim relief (stay) to the shareholders’ petitions challenging the scheme of amalgamation by the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India. Read on. .
Don't let cartel derail bidding process for bankrupt DHFL, says Adani
Adani Group, in a communication to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s administrator, has said it has followed the due process in the auction and made the highest offer for the failed housing finance company so that the lenders get the highest value for the assets. Read on. .
FMCG sector to shrink 1-3% in 2020, says Nielsen in third review in a year
The country's Rs 4.3-trillion fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market will contract by 1-3 per cent in the 2020 calendar year, market research agency Nielsen said on Thursday, as headwinds such as commodity inflation outweigh tailwinds. The downgrade comes amid positive growth reported by the sector in July-September (Q3), which is expected to continue into Q4. Read on. .
Q2 GDP data to be released today: India may still enter technical recession
Every rating agency, barring Barclays, has projected either less contraction in India's economy in the second quarter or the same as it was earlier. ALSO READ: Q2 GDP data today: India may see worst contraction among other economies The predictions differ widely as BofA Securities expected the fall in GDP at 7.8 per cent and NCAER at 12.7 per cent. Read on. .
Farmers' protests LIVE: Centre ready to resolve differences, says minister
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the new agriculture laws passed by parliament in the monsoon session were "need of the hour" and that the government ready to talk with farmers on December 3, and resolve differences. Read on. .
