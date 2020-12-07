Top Headlines: Modi underlines need for reforms, Tata's airlines in a bind

-
-
Franklin warns investors of potential losses
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. warned investors of potential losses if they vote against its plan to wind up more than $4 billion of debt funds it froze earlier this year. Read here
Reforms needed as some laws are a burden: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that reforms are needed for development, and said some laws of the past century have become a "burden" in the current times. The government believes in all-round holistic reforms, he stressed after inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. Read here
Tata at crossroads as airline business reaches critical juncture
Ratan Tata is no stranger to flying.
As a 17-year-old, the octogenarian patriarch of India’s biggest conglomerate once landed a plane that had lost its sole engine mid-flight; he’s also piloted the supersonic F-16 fighter jet. Read here
SBI sees much better earnings
State Bank of India will accelerate retail loans and expects most lenders to post stronger-than-anticipated earnings as the economy revives faster than expected, according to Chairman Dinesh Khara. Read here
India weighing quick emergency review of 2 Covid-19 vaccines
India is considering reviewing Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca’s vaccines for emergency use on an accelerated basis, Reuters quoted a senior government official as saying on Monday. Serum Institute is making AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in India and has applied for emergency use authorization. Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine over the weekend. Read here
