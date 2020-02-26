Top headlines: Voda seeks relief from DoT; Panagariya on economy, and more

Govt revises rules for enhanced disclosures in auditor reports of companies

Auditors will soon be required to provide details about companies' defaults on borrowings in a prescribed format as well as ensure disclosure of various other information in their reports, with the government putting in place a stricter framework.



AGR dues: Voda Idea seeks relief; asks DoT for Rs 8,000 crore GST refund



Reeling under the AGR crisis, Vodafone Idea has sought relief from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The debt-laden company has asked for settlement of Goods and Services Tax refund to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore, according to sources.

AGR: has capacity to withstand $5 bn payout, says Moody's

Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday said has the financial capacity to withstand a payout of $5 billion in statutory dues.

gets nod to raise Rs 500 cr through non-convertible debentures

on Wednesday said its board approved committee has given its approval for raising Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Global Recession Likely If COVID-19 Becomes Pandemic: Moody's Analytics

A global recession is likely if coronavirus becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are uncomfortably high and rising with infections surging in Italy and Korea, Moody's Analytics said on Wednesday.





GDP growth to stay flat at 4.5% in October-December, say SBI economists

The GDP growth will stay flat at 4.5 per cent in the October-December 2019, economists at SBI said on Wednesday, two days ahead of the release of official data.

USFDA issues warning letter to Cipla for Goa manufacturing facility

Drug firm Cipla Ltd on Wednesday said that the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its manufacturing facility in Goa.

Slowdown has bottomed out; economy must be opened up for growth: Panagariya

India's slowdown has bottomed out and now its economy needs to be opened up if the country wants to realise the ambition of a 10 per cent growth rate, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said.

Hit by technical glitch for 12 hrs, RTGS, NEFT transactions restored at RBI

Transactions via Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), which were affected for almost 12 hours beginning Monday midnight due to a technical glitch at the Reserve Bank of India, have been restored to normalcy.

Delhi violence LIVE: Cannot let another 1984 happen, says High Court

As the death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rose to 20 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and brotherhood in the capital. Assuring people that the police and other agencies were working on the ground to ensure peace, PM Modi tweeted, it is important that calm and normalcy is restored at earliest.