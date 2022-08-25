Top Headlines: NDTV-Adani ownership battle, sugar exports, and more

In the centre of an ownership battle with Adani Group, New Delhi Television (NDTV) can prevent a takeover by the group if it can buy more shares from public shareholders, corporate lawyers told Business Standard. With projected to be nearly 40 million tonnes (mt) in the 2022-23 sugar season (starting October 1), the may be looking at a policy to allow exports of around 8 mt of the sweetener in two tranches, sources informed. Read more on these in our top headlines.

Minority shareholders gain focus amid Adani- ownership battle

In the centre of an ownership battle with Adani Group, New Delhi Television (NDTV) can prevent a takeover by the group if it can buy more shares from public shareholders, corporate lawyers told Business Standard. On Tuesday, the media arm of said it had exercised rights to acquire an indirect stake of 29.18 per cent in through conversion of loans into equity in a promoter group entity of . Read more

6 joint secretaries who joined govt as lateral entries set to get extension

Six of the seven lateral-entrant joint secretaries (JS) who joined ministries in 2019 are set to get an extension for two more years, an official told Business Standard. The term is being extended for their exemplary performance, the official said. In 2018, the government invited applications from private sector specialists for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry. Read more

Centre may allow 8 million tonnes next season in two tranches

With projected to be nearly 40 million tonnes (mt) in the 2022-23 sugar season (starting October 1), the may be looking at a policy to allow exports of around 8 mt of the sweetener in two tranches, informed trade and market sources. In the first tranche, market sources said exports of around 5 mt could be permitted. Read more

Incentivise alternative technology for small cars: chairman

Chairman R C Bhargava has made a strong pitch to the government for incentivising the use of alternative technology such as hybrid, CNG, ethanol and biogas for small, affordable cars, so that consumers in the “Bharat market” have an alternative to the costlier (EVs) which are currently out of their reach. Read more

Sebi's stricter F&O inclusion criteria may weed out 30 stocks: Analyst

Concerned about a large retail presence in the derivatives segment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to introduce stricter filters for futures and options (F&O) stocks. According to sources, the secondary market advisory committee of has discussed tweaking of criteria, such as impact cost, position limit, and delivery volumes, to ensure only liquid counters continue to be a part of this segment. Read more