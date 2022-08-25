Top Headlines: NDTV-Adani ownership battle, sugar exports, and more

-
-
In the centre of an ownership battle with Adani Group, New Delhi Television (NDTV) can prevent a takeover by the group if it can buy more shares from public shareholders, corporate lawyers told Business Standard. With sugar production projected to be nearly 40 million tonnes (mt) in the 2022-23 sugar season (starting October 1), the central government may be looking at a policy to allow exports of around 8 mt of the sweetener in two tranches, sources informed. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Minority shareholders gain focus amid Adani-NDTV ownership battle
In the centre of an ownership battle with Adani Group, New Delhi Television (NDTV) can prevent a takeover by the group if it can buy more shares from public shareholders, corporate lawyers told Business Standard. On Tuesday, the media arm of Adani Group said it had exercised rights to acquire an indirect stake of 29.18 per cent in NDTV through conversion of loans into equity in a promoter group entity of NDTV. Read more
6 joint secretaries who joined govt as lateral entries set to get extension
Six of the seven lateral-entrant joint secretaries (JS) who joined central government ministries in 2019 are set to get an extension for two more years, an official told Business Standard. The term is being extended for their exemplary performance, the official said. In 2018, the government invited applications from private sector specialists for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry. Read more
Centre may allow 8 million tonnes sugar exports next season in two tranches
With sugar production projected to be nearly 40 million tonnes (mt) in the 2022-23 sugar season (starting October 1), the central government may be looking at a policy to allow exports of around 8 mt of the sweetener in two tranches, informed trade and market sources. In the first tranche, market sources said exports of around 5 mt could be permitted. Read more
Incentivise alternative technology for small cars: Maruti Suzuki chairman
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava has made a strong pitch to the government for incentivising the use of alternative technology such as hybrid, CNG, ethanol and biogas for small, affordable cars, so that consumers in the “Bharat market” have an alternative to the costlier electric vehicles (EVs) which are currently out of their reach. Read more
Sebi's stricter F&O inclusion criteria may weed out 30 stocks: Analyst
Concerned about a large retail presence in the derivatives segment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to introduce stricter filters for futures and options (F&O) stocks. According to sources, the secondary market advisory committee of Sebi has discussed tweaking of criteria, such as impact cost, position limit, and delivery volumes, to ensure only liquid counters continue to be a part of this segment. Read more
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 07:49 IST