Top headlines: New rules for international arrivals; Spinny latest unicorn

Govt mandates Air Suvidha portal for international passengers' convenience

In the wake of the Omicron threat, Ministry of Civil and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha portal to ensure the smooth passage of international travellers arriving in India.

"The portal was launched in August 2020 and now has been strengthened to accommodate travel guidelines issued on November 30, 2021. This portal, developed by MoCA, aids passengers in providing their details of travel and final stay along with RT-PCR, vaccination status etc," said Ministry of Civil on Tuesday. Read more

Spinny enters unicorn club with $283 mn fundraise at $1.8 bn valuation

Used car retailing platform Spinny has raised $283 million in its Series E funding round from new and existing investors. The round was led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth.

In addition to these investors, the round saw participation from existing investors Feroz Dewan, Arena Holdings and Think Investments. Read more

India is said to consider capital markets regulator for cryptos: Report

India is considering appointing its capital markets regulator to oversee cryptocurrencies, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as authorities look to classify them as financial assets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which plans to introduce legislation in the ongoing parliament session, will probably give crypto holders a deadline to declare their assets and meet any new rules, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. Read more

Medplus Health's downsized IPO opens Monday at price band of Rs 780-796

Pharmacy chain Medplus Health Services has set a price range of Rs 780-796 per share for its Rs 1,398-crore The share sale opens on December 13 and closes on December 15. Through the IPO, the Warburg Pincus-backed company is planning to raise Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares.

The rest Rs 798 crore is an offer for sale (OFS). Among the selling shareholders are Premji Invest’s PI Opportunities Fund, which is looking to offload shares worth Rs 623 crore and Natco Pharma which is selling shares worth Rs 10 crore. Read more