Top headlines: New rules for OTTs; India's GDP may contract 7% in FY21

Govt tightens grip over OTT content

should self-classify the content into five age based categories --- U (Universal), U/A, (people above 7 years), U/A above (13 years), U/A (above 16 years), and A (all the adults), said the government on Thursday while announcing guidelines for these platforms.

New guidelines to curb abuse of platforms

The platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous content, said ÍT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday while announcing the new guidelines.

India's fiscal position to remain weak: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody's today said India's weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021. Also, the prospects for fiscal consolidation remain weak, particularly given the government's mixed track record of implementing revenue-raising measures.

RBI balance sheet not compromised by liquidity operations: Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not compromise on its balance sheet while providing liquidity to the bond market through asset purchases, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn

Bharti Airtel has successfully priced its debt fund raising of $1.25 billion through the issuance of its first ever dual-tranche $ bond offering spread across senior and perpetual issuance. This is the largest issuance by any Indian Investment Grade issuer since January 2019.


