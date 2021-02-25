Top headlines: New rules for OTTs; India's GDP may contract 7% in FY21

-
Govt tightens grip over OTT content
OTT platforms should self-classify the content into five age based categories --- U (Universal), U/A, (people above 7 years), U/A above (13 years), U/A (above 16 years), and A (all the adults), said the government on Thursday while announcing guidelines for these platforms. Read here
New guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
The social media platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous content, said ÍT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday while announcing the new social media guidelines. Read here
India's fiscal position to remain weak: Moody's
Global rating agency Moody's today said India's weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021. Also, the prospects for fiscal consolidation remain weak, particularly given the government's mixed track record of implementing revenue-raising measures. Read here
RBI balance sheet not compromised by liquidity operations: Governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not compromise on its balance sheet while providing liquidity to the bond market through asset purchases, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. Read here
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn
Bharti Airtel has successfully priced its debt fund raising of $1.25 billion through the issuance of its first ever dual-tranche $ bond offering spread across senior and perpetual issuance. This is the largest issuance by any Indian Investment Grade issuer since January 2019. Read here
