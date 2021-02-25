Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms

The platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous content, said ÍT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday while announcing the new guidelines.

Significant intermediaries must have a chief compliance officer and nodal contact officer residing in India to perform the grievance redressal for users, he said.

The platforms must also have a grievance redressal officer residing in India who shall register complaints in 24 hours. Further, social media platforms are required to file monthly, according to the new rules announced.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed within 24 hours of order.

"There is a rationale behind framing the new guidelines. The Supreme Court had asked us to frame guidelines to cut down hate content and there are also many orders of the high courts," said Prasad.

"The government has done widespread consultation after drafting the rules," he said.

"Social media is empowered and welcome to do business in India, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, adding that it is also very important that social media users must be given a forum against abuse of social media.

"We have received many complaints that some of the content on social media is impinging on the dignity of many users," he said

With the new rules, India joins nations across the world increasingly looking to regulate social media platforms. Recently, clashed with the Indian government on content takedown requests. The government had asked the micro-blogging giant to remove some 1,100 accounts and posts for alleged spread of misinformation about the widespread protests by farmers against new agricultural laws.

in response said it had withheld some of the accounts flagged by the Indian government for blocking "within India only", but has not blocked handles of civil society activists, politicians and media as "it would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under country's law. Expressing its strong displeasure, the government said it expects to fully comply with its orders and that they are binding on any business entity.