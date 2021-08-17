JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's climate mitigation plans face a threat as Earth warms

Coronavirus LIVE: India records 24,725 cases in a day; Kerala logs 12,294
Business Standard

Top headlines: Biden defends leaving Afghanistan; VI holds talks for funds

Business Standard brings you the top headlines of the day

Topics
Joe Biden | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web team 

Biden’s position on Trump’s order has been closely watched by Wall Street and Capitol Hill, where lawmakers from both parties have called for a strong stance against China over issues ranging from trade to human rights.
Biden’s position on Trump’s order has been closely watched by Wall Street and Capitol Hill, where lawmakers from both parties have called for a strong stance against China over issues ranging from trade to human rights. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The US State Department lowered its India travel advisory as the virus situation eases., US President Joe Biden said he "stood squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. More on those stories.

US scales back travel warning for India

The U.S. State Department lowered its India travel advisory to the second-lowest level as the virus situation there eases following one of the world’s most lethal resurgences. Read more

High commodity prices hit India Inc's profits, margins

After the hit of the pandemic, India Inc is now worried about the adverse impact of inflation and higher commodity prices on their revenues and margins. The inflation scare is the strongest among manufacturers of consumer goods such as automobiles, consumer durables, and fast-moving capital goods (FMCG). Read more

Biden says he stands 'squarely' behind Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden on Monday said he "stood squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and rejected broad criticism of the chaotic withdrawal that is posing a crisis for him. Read more

Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in discussion with bond holders to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of debt that is due in the next four-six months, the company said in an analyst call on Monday. The telecom company’s operational performance has been affected by intense competition, low tariffs, and a debt of Rs 1.9 trillion, leaving it with little surplus for a network upgrade. Read more

No room to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Centre had little room to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel because of the cost burden of the oil bonds issued by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.