Top headlines: Biden defends leaving Afghanistan; VI holds talks for funds

The US State Department lowered its India travel advisory as the virus situation eases., US President Joe Biden said he "stood squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. More on those stories.
US scales back travel warning for India
The U.S. State Department lowered its India travel advisory to the second-lowest level as the virus situation there eases following one of the world’s most lethal resurgences. Read more
High commodity prices hit India Inc's profits, margins
After the hit of the pandemic, India Inc is now worried about the adverse impact of inflation and higher commodity prices on their revenues and margins. The inflation scare is the strongest among manufacturers of consumer goods such as automobiles, consumer durables, and fast-moving capital goods (FMCG). Read more
Biden says he stands 'squarely' behind Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden on Monday said he "stood squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and rejected broad criticism of the chaotic withdrawal that is posing a crisis for him. Read more
Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in discussion with bond holders to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of debt that is due in the next four-six months, the company said in an analyst call on Monday. The telecom company’s operational performance has been affected by intense competition, low tariffs, and a debt of Rs 1.9 trillion, leaving it with little surplus for a network upgrade. Read more
No room to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, says FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Centre had little room to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel because of the cost burden of the oil bonds issued by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Read more
