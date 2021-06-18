Top headlines: Paytm to raise Rs 12,000 crore; Wipro announces salary hike

-
ALSO READ
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
Top headlines: Centrum-BharatPe in race for PMC bank; Jio preps 5G infra
-
Paytm to raise Rs 12,000 crore via fresh equity, remove Sharma's promoter tag
One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm said the company intends to raise Rs 12,000 crore ($1.6 billion) by issuing fresh equity. The company’s much-awaited IPO is expected to come by November this year. This, among other things, will be on the agenda at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held in Delhi on July 12. READ MORE...
RBI allows Centrum to set up small finance bank, paves way for takeover of PMC Bank
Paving the way for takeover of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), the Reserve Bank of India on Friday granted in-principle approval to the Centrum Financial Services to set up a small finance bank. Centrum Financial Services was one of the applicants for takeover of the PMC Bank. READ MORE...
Support from all sides needed to nurture economic recovery hit by 2nd wave of Covid: RBI Guv
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has pitched for policy support from all sides -- fiscal, monetary and sectoral -- to nurture recovery of the economy hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The dent on economic activity due to the second wave of the pandemic during April-May necessitated continuation of monetary measures to support the process of economic recovery to make it durable, Das had said while participating in the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier in the month. READ MORE...
Wipro to roll out salary hikes for junior staff from Sep 1
IT services major Wipro on Friday said it will give wage hikes to junior employees with effect from September 1, 2021. "Wipro Limited will initiate merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant Manager and below), effective September 1, 2021. In January 2021, the company had announced salary hikes for eligible employees in these bands, who form 80 per cent of the company's workforce – this is the second hike in this calendar year," Wipro said in a statement. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU