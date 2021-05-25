Top headlines: Pfizer has 50 mn doses for India; Moderna jab likely in 2022

Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India likely next year

Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 50 million shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.

While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021, there are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future, the sources privy to discussions added. READ HERE

Pfizer ready with 50 mn doses for 2021

Pfizer, the US pharma giant has indicated availability of 50 million vaccine doses for supply to India in 2021 and that it will deal only with Government of India and payment for vaccines will have to be made by GOI to Pfizer India.

The central government will make its own arrangement for further channelization of procured vaccines in the domestic market.

According to another source, for the supply of vaccines to India, Pfizer has asked for indemnification from the Government of India and a document in this regard has been received from Pfizer Inc. READ HERE.

guv asks pvt banks to ensure continuity in provision of various financial services

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked private sector banks to ensure continuity in the provision of various financial services, including credit facilities to individuals and businesses, in the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the governor had held a similar meeting with MD and CEOs of public sector banks.

During the meeting with the MD and CEOs of select private sector banks, Das also impressed upon the banks to quickly and swiftly implement the measures announced by the on May 5, 2021, in right earnest. READ HERE.

Bharat Biotech expects EUL from WHO for Covaxin in July- September

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organisation for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) during July-September.

The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil and Hungary among others. READ HERE.