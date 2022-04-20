Top headlines: Plan for 75 digital banks, IPL broadcast rights, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
Covid LIVE: Increase RAT, encourage use of home test kits, govt to states
Covid LIVE: Karnataka sees 40,499 new cases, revises quarantine guidelines
LIVE: Delhi govt fixes maximum price for RT-PCR tests in pvt labs at Rs 300
LIVE: 'Russia breaking promises on Mariupol humanitarian corridor'
-
Govt setting up 75 digital banks this year, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India is planning to set up “digital only” banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to ensure that business continuity in the lending system is not affected even in exceptional times. In her first public appearance before the Atlantic Council think tank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a select Washington audience that the government had made efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability by recapitalising banks and increasing foreign exchange reserves. Read more
Oil & gas assets: Centre eyes innovative ways for asset monetisation
Taking a leaf out of the successful asset monetisation in coal and mineral mining, the Centre is exploring innovative ways to monetise assets in oil and gas as well as other sectors in the ongoing fiscal year. The NITI Aayog, in consultation with administrative ministries, is exploring different ways in which oil and gas assets can be monetised and reforms that can be undertaken in the sector to promote private sector participation and ease of doing business as introduced in the mining sector, an official said. Read more
State Bank of India seeks accountability on Future Retail store takeovers
The State Bank of India (SBI), which is among the key lenders of Future Retail (FRL), has asked the latter for accountability on the issue of Reliance taking over around 800 stores without any prior intimation to the creditors. Lenders, including SBI, held a preliminary meeting and have objected to Reliance taking over the stores. Read more
BS Number Wise: Indian states are living dangerously on subsidies
Subsidies were ample in the mercantilist period before the industrial revolution. The British paid bounties to increase corn exports in the late 17th century. During the First World War, the US government subsidised oil producers to drum up production, and in the late 1920s, it subsidised farmers to keep demand and supply in check. Read more
Amazon, Reliance, Sony vying for IPL broadcast rights: Report
Amazon.com Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. are among those that have signaled an intention to bid for the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League, or IPL, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the stage for an epic showdown for the prized asset in cricket-crazy India. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU