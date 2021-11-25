Top headlines: PM lays Noida airport foundation; Covaxin's efficacy updated

Bharat Biotech updates Covaxin efficacy to 65.2% against Delta variant

Bharat Biotech has updated the efficacy of Covaxin to 65.2% against the Delta variant in - Effectiveness Study on Delta Variant - Lancet Infectious Diseases, published on Nov 23 2021.

"Bharat Biotech commends the investigators from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the BBV152 study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. These results provide evidence for effectiveness for Covaxin in real life settings," Bharat Biotech said. Read more

starts clinical trials for nasal spray to prevent Covid-19 infection

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, is developing a nasal spray for Covid-19 prevention for which it has initiated clinical trials.

An spokesperson confirmed the development but said, “We are unable to share more details at the current moment as the clinical trials are underway.” Read more

PM Modi says Jewar airport will be 'logistics gateway for north India'

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Prime Minister on Thursday said was kept in deprivation and darkness earlier but it is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a "double-engine" BJP rule.

After laying the foundation stone for the at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, which would one of the largest aerodromes in Asia, Modi highlighted the development activities in the poll-bound state and said the new airport will help the state become an export-centre whereby even MSMEs will have easier access to overseas markets. Read more

BlackRock, Canada Pension bought more Paytm stock after weak market debut

Several of the biggest investors in Paytm’s record-breaking initial public offering added to their stakes in the Indian fintech giant after shares plunged by as much as 41%, according to people familiar with the matter.

BlackRock Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board were among so-called anchor investors in the IPO that bought more Paytm shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Read more