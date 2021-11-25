ITC starts clinical trials for nasal spray to prevent Covid-19 infection

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, is developing a nasal spray for Covid-19 prevention for which it has initiated clinical trials.

An spokesperson confirmed the development but said, “We are unable to share more details at the current moment as the clinical trials are underway.”

However, sources indicated that the product was being steered by the Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC) in Bengaluru and internal trials had found it to be effective against other viruses like common cold. The trials could take about three months, they said.

LSTC has about 350 scientists who broadly work on six research platforms – health & wellness, beauty & hygiene, agro forestry & crop sciences, sustainable packaging, consumer & sensory sciences and measurement sciences.

According to Sagacious IP, a global research and consulting firm, ITC topped the list of Indian private companies that filed patents in India in healthcare and pharma between 2015-2020 at 453 filings. The ranking was part of its report on the pharma and healthcare sector earlier this year.

It had further noted that ITC was among the top 15 companies to file patents in India.

Though not yet confirmed, the nasal spray would most likely be launched under the “Savlon” brand. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, ITC had launched a slew of products – from disinfectant sprays, masks to wipes –under the Savlon brand in keeping with consumer requirements.

That pushed the Savlon consumer spend to more than Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, a four-fold jump over the previous year and about 15-16 times since its acquisition in 2015. The nasal spray, according to sources, is to build on the health and hygiene platform.

Diversification is not quite new to ITC. In a bid to hedge against headwinds in cigarettes it had created multiple drivers of growth and the two-decade-old non-cigarettes FMCG (of which Savlon is a part) is the newest in the portfolio. Cigarettes now account for less than 50 per cent of revenues, but bulk of the profits at around 74 per cent.

Globally, there are instances of tobacco companies getting onto the health platform. Cigarette maker, Philip Morris, sealed the takeover of asthma inhaler maker, Vectura, recently.