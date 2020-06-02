Top headlines: PM speaks to India Inc; Oil prices spike ahead of Opec+ meet

India will return to growth, won't depend on others: Modi to India Inc

India would return to the growth path while the rest of the world was struggling with the outbreak, said Prime Minister on Tuesday, even as the latest government data showed India's economy had in 2019-2020 grown at the slowest pace in 11 years. "Getting growth back is our motto, too, as we reopen the economy. India will get its growth back," said Modi in a video address at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) 125th annual session. This was four days after his government announced a plan to gradually lift a nationwide in force since March 24 to contain the spread of

Oil prices increase ahead of Opec+ meeting on extended output cuts

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices at a virtual meeting expected later this week. Brent crude futures rose 0.94 per cent, or 36 cents, to $38.68 a barrel as of 0630 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.73 per cent, or 26 cents, to $35.70 a barrel.

China must use diplomacy to settle border issues with India: US House panel

China has moved up its forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, asserting that authoritarian regimes take these kinds of actions. Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

Moody's downgrade of India's sovereign debt had been on cards for months

The decision of Moody's to downgrade India's sovereign debt, both in rupee and forex — from Baa2 to Baa3, the lowest investment grade status — had been on the cards for months, despite hectic behind-the-scenes lobbying by officials to avoid a downgrade. In that sense, it is hardly a shock. Moody's has also downgraded India's local-currency senior unsecured rating from Baa2 to Baa3, and its short-term local currency rating from P-2 to P-3.

Facebook employees' virtual walkout against company's stance on Trump posts

Facebook employees are using Twitter to register their frustration over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to leave up posts by President Donald Trump that suggested protesters in Minneapolis could be shot. "I don't know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable", wrote Stirman, who works on research at Facebook, formerly at Twitter.