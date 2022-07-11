Top Headlines: PSBs shareholding cap, growth of top firms, and more

The central government is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks (PSBs). India’s top listed are once again expected to report strong double-digit growth in earnings in the April-June quarter of FY2, thanks to a low base in Q1 of FY22 and a big jump in earnings of oil and gas majors. Read more on these in our top headlines.

Centre likely to remove 10% shareholding cap for individuals in PSBs

The Centre is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks (PSBs) — a move that will enable private equity (PE) firms to pick up stakes in on the block for privatisation. The government may propose changes through the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks to bring changes to the Banking (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act and the .



India's top listed may log strong double-digit growth in Q1

India's top listed companies are once again expected to report strong double-digit growth in earnings in the April-June quarter of FY2, thanks to a low base in Q1 of FY22 and a big jump in earnings of oil and gas majors like (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

mulls making 'market risk factor disclosures' to help investors

In a global first, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to issue regular 'risk factor disclosures' on market trends, including surges and collapses, to help investors make right decisions by learning from the regulator's insights, sources said.

India can reach 8% sustained growth: Ex- vice-chairman Panagariya

Apart from pressures on the current account and inflation, India is in a strong position and there are enough causes for optimism, Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, told Arup Roychoudhury on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave. Panagariya said the problem facing the economy was not unemployment but under-employment.

Bharat Biotech's Zika vaccine set to go to Phase 2 clinical trials soon

As infections are spreading across India, Hyderabad-based has said its vaccine for it is set to enter Phase 2 human clinical trials soon. Doctors have pointed out that the lack of diagnostic testing options for Zika infections may leave many cases undetected, and they may pass off as dengue or viral fever because the symptoms are largely similar.