Top Headlines: PSBs shareholding cap, growth of top firms, and more

The central government is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks (PSBs). India’s top listed companies are once again expected to report strong double-digit growth in earnings in the April-June quarter of FY2, thanks to a low base in Q1 of FY22 and a big jump in earnings of oil and gas majors. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Centre likely to remove 10% shareholding cap for individuals in PSBs
The Centre is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks (PSBs) — a move that will enable private equity (PE) firms to pick up stakes in PSBs on the block for privatisation. The government may propose changes through the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks to bring changes to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act and the Banking Regulation Act. Read more
India's top listed companies may log strong double-digit growth in Q1
India’s top listed companies are once again expected to report strong double-digit growth in earnings in the April-June quarter of FY2, thanks to a low base in Q1 of FY22 and a big jump in earnings of oil and gas majors like Reliance Industries (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Read more
Sebi mulls making 'market risk factor disclosures' to help investors
In a global first, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to issue regular 'risk factor disclosures' on market trends, including surges and collapses, to help investors make right decisions by learning from the regulator's insights, sources said. Read more
India can reach 8% sustained growth: Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chairman Panagariya
Apart from pressures on the current account and inflation, India is in a strong position and there are enough causes for optimism, Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, told Arup Roychoudhury on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave. Panagariya said the problem facing the economy was not unemployment but under-employment. Read more
Bharat Biotech's Zika vaccine set to go to Phase 2 clinical trials soon
As Zika virus infections are spreading across India, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has said its vaccine for it is set to enter Phase 2 human clinical trials soon. Doctors have pointed out that the lack of diagnostic testing options for Zika infections may leave many cases undetected, and they may pass off as dengue or viral fever because the symptoms are largely similar. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU