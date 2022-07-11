JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

38 discoms qualify for Rs 1.9 trillion under Centre's new reform scheme

What is the current account deficit?
Business Standard

Centre likely to remove 10% shareholding cap for individuals in PSBs

Removal of threshold may allow PE firms to own over 10% stake in state-run banks

Topics
PSBs | PE firms | PSB privatisation

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

bank
The RBI allows regulated institutions, public sector undertakings or the government to own 40 per cent in a bank, and has allowed them to hold even higher shareholding on a case-by-case basis

The Centre is seeking to remove the 10 per cent shareholding cap for individuals in public sector banks (PSBs) — a move that will enable private equity (PE) firms to pick up stakes in PSBs on the block for privatisation.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 11 2022. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.