Top headlines: RBI approves Piramal's DHFL plan; Apple lobbies with India

-
ALSO READ
Piramal revises offer for DHFL's retail book to counter Adani bid
RBI approves DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance
Piramal Enterprises: DHFL acquisition fast-forwards retail aspiration
Legal hurdles await DHFL resolution process; lenders meeting today
Lenders trash low loan recovery, ask Oaktree, Piramal to up offers for DHFL
-
Apple Inc is angling to participate in a new scheme to boost India's exports of computer products, part of plans to bring iPad tablet manufacturing to the country. Here is more on that story and other headlines.RBI approves DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance
The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the acquisition of Diwan Housing Finance Corporation by Piramal Capital And Housing Finance. The Piramal Group has pipped US-based asset management firm, Oaktree, by bidding far higher for the company last month and now it will merge DHFL with its financial services business as soon as the court clears the transaction. In a statement, Piramal Group said: “We understand that the RBI has approved the DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the CoC.” Read more
Cairn CEO meets finance secy over tax ruling, says meeting 'constructive'
Nearly two months after it won an international arbitration tribunal ruling against the Indian government levying taxes retrospectively, Britain's Cairn Energy Plc Chief Executive Simon Thomson on Thursday met top finance ministry officials in hope of quickly resolving the issue. "We had aconstructive dialogue and the dialogue is ongoing," Thomson told reporters after meeting Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman P C Mody and other tax officials. Read more
Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly: Report
Apple Inc is angling to participate in a new scheme to boost India's exports of computer products, part of what government and industry sources say are plans to bring iPad tablet manufacturing to the South Asian country. India launched a $6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports last year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up efforts to promote electronics manufacturing and create jobs. Apple, which has steadily raised production of iPhones in India to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, took part in that scheme via its contract manufacturers. Read more
India Inc expected to dole out 7.3% average increment this year: Survey
Companies in India are expected to dole out an average increment of 7.3 per cent to employees this year amid faster-than-expected economic recovery and revival in business and consumer confidence, according to a survey. The first phase of the 2021 Workforce and Increment Trends Survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) also said the average increment this year will be higher than 4.4 per cent seen in 2020 but lower than 8.6 per cent given by companies in 2019. As many as 92 per cent companies that participated in the survey plan to give an increment in 2021 compared to only 60 per cent last year. Read more
Facebook blocks news in Australia in warning for the world
Facebook Inc.’s decision to block news sharing on its Australian platform is an unprecedented show of force that escalates a legal standoff with the government and flashes a warning to regulators worldwide. The tech giant imposed the restrictions early Thursday, an unexpected riposte to a proposed law that will force the company and Google to pay Australian publishers for news content. Facebook’s algorithmic ambush switched off the main news source for almost one in five Australians. It also disabled -- accidentally, the company said -- a raft of government Facebook pages carrying public health advice on the coronavirus, warnings from the weather bureau and even the site of a children’s hospital. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU