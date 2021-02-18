RBI approves DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance

-
ALSO READ
Piramal revises offer for DHFL's retail book to counter Adani bid
Piramal Enterprises: DHFL acquisition fast-forwards retail aspiration
Legal hurdles await DHFL resolution process; lenders meeting today
Lenders trash low loan recovery, ask Oaktree, Piramal to up offers for DHFL
DHFL hits 10% upper circuit on report of Adani, Piramal submitting bids
-
The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the acquisition of Diwan Housing Finance Corporation by Piramal Capital And Housing Finance. The Piramal Group has pipped US-based asset management firm, Oaktree, by bidding far higher for the company last month and now it will merge DHFL with its financial services business as soon as the court clears the transaction.
In a statement, Piramal Group said: “We understand that the RBI has approved the DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the CoC.”
On January 15, the Indian public sector banks had voted in favour of Piramal’s debt resolution plan for DHFL and paved the way for the turnaround of the bankrupt housing finance company, which was in bankruptcy court since December 2019.
A banker said US-based fund Oaktree's offer was too ''complicated'' and there were too many holes in its plans including misleading information on ratings of the future bonds to be issued to banks. Piramal plans to merge its financial services business with DHFL and retain all employees, a source said. With all the PSU banks voting in favour of Piramal’s plan, it had succeeded in getting the requisite 66 per cent voting.
DHFL was sent to bankruptcy court in December 2019 after the company defaulted to its lenders on debt worth Rs 90,000 crore. The promoters of the company are currently in jail and are facing money laundering charges.
Piramal's plan will lead to recovery of Rs 37,250 crore over the next five years for DHFL's lenders, which includes provident funds, fixed deposit holders and foreign note holders. Of its total payout, Piramal will give Rs 12,700 crore as upfront cash to the lenders. The higher upfront cash tilted the scales in Piramal's favour and was scored higher by the CoC. As per Piramal plan, the existing shareholders of DHFL will get zero value. The fixed deposit holders have not voted for both plans. The third bidder, Adani's offer was too low and was not considered.
Oaktree, which had offered an additional Rs 1,700 crore after the bidding deadline, was out of the race and did not find favour with the lenders.
After the RBI clearance, the CoC will now submit the Piramal’s plan for the approval of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Piramal Capital and Housing Finance merger with DHFL will be effective from the date NCLT approves the plan thus adding 4,500 employees to Piramal stable and investing Rs 10,000 crore of Piramal Capital’s equity in the merged entity.
For Piramal, the merger with DHFL makes sense as it would give it stable cash flow from retail customers at a time when its own corporate loan portfolio is finding it tough due to real estate sector slowdown.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU