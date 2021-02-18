RBI approves DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance

The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the acquisition of Diwan Housing Finance Corporation by Piramal Capital And Housing Finance. The Piramal Group has pipped US-based asset management firm, Oaktree, by bidding far higher for the company last month and now it will merge with its financial services business as soon as the court clears the transaction.

In a statement, Piramal Group said: “We understand that the has approved the resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the CoC.”

On January 15, the Indian public sector banks had voted in favour of Piramal’s debt resolution plan for and paved the way for the turnaround of the bankrupt housing finance company, which was in bankruptcy court since December 2019.

A banker said US-based fund Oaktree's offer was too ''complicated'' and there were too many holes in its plans including misleading information on ratings of the future bonds to be issued to banks. Piramal plans to merge its financial services business with DHFL and retain all employees, a source said. With all the PSU banks voting in favour of Piramal’s plan, it had succeeded in getting the requisite 66 per cent voting.

DHFL was sent to bankruptcy court in December 2019 after the company defaulted to its lenders on debt worth Rs 90,000 crore. The promoters of the company are currently in jail and are facing money laundering charges.

Piramal's plan will lead to recovery of Rs 37,250 crore over the next five years for DHFL's lenders, which includes provident funds, fixed deposit holders and foreign note holders. Of its total payout, Piramal will give Rs 12,700 crore as upfront cash to the lenders. The higher upfront cash tilted the scales in Piramal's favour and was scored higher by the CoC. As per Piramal plan, the existing shareholders of DHFL will get zero value. The fixed deposit holders have not voted for both plans. The third bidder, Adani's offer was too low and was not considered.

Oaktree, which had offered an additional Rs 1,700 crore after the bidding deadline, was out of the race and did not find favour with the lenders.

After the clearance, the CoC will now submit the Piramal’s plan for the approval of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Piramal Capital and Housing Finance merger with DHFL will be effective from the date NCLT approves the plan thus adding 4,500 employees to Piramal stable and investing Rs 10,000 crore of Piramal Capital’s equity in the merged entity.

For Piramal, the merger with DHFL makes sense as it would give it stable cash flow from retail customers at a time when its own corporate loan portfolio is finding it tough due to real estate sector slowdown.