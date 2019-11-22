Top headlines: RBI constitutes panel for DHFL, more curbs on H1-B likely

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist DHFL's administrator in discharge of his duties. The three-member advisory committee would comprise of Rajiv Lall, non-executive chairman, IDFC First Bank Ltd, N S Kannan, managing director and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, and NS Venkatesh, chief executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India. Read More
India's banking sector at a turning point, thanks to the SC: Morgan Stanley
India’s banking sector may witness a turnaround, after recent rule changes put banks in a better position to get their money back from insolvent companies, according to Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India Co. Read More
More curbs on H1-B & L-1 visas likely as US Homeland seeks to tweak norms
To protect the interests of American workers, US may soon put further curbs on H1-B and L-1 work visas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing to revise the definition of specialty occupation to “increase focus on obtaining the best and the brightest foreign nationals via the H1-B program,” a news report in The Economic Times said. Read More
Kumar Mangalam Birla loses $3 bn as Voda-Idea's mounting debt takes toll
The financial distress at Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian venture has dragged down the wealth of Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose group is the second-largest investor in the teetering wireless carrier. Read More
Govt introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes in Lok Sabha
A bill to ban production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. Read More
Letting firms use Aadhaar data: SC seeks govt reply to plea against changes
The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made in the law allowing private entities to use the Aadhaar data for voluntary authentication of customers. Read More
