JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Letting firms use Aadhaar data: SC seeks govt reply to plea against changes
Business Standard

Govt introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes in Lok Sabha

The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

e-cigarette,Vape
e-cigarette

A bill to ban production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.

The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. It seeks jail term of up to three years as well as fine for those violating the law.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU