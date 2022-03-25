Top headlines: RBI reviews payment firms; US recovery helps India exports

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Cryptocurrency tax: Relief for crypto investors as Budget ushers in norms
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
-
India's central bank will review business models of payment aggregators in view of a spate of frauds hitting customers. Data by the Department of Commerce says that Indian exports achieved $400 billion target with help of economic recovery from the pandemic in the US. More one these stories in our top headlines:
Data breach: Biz models of payment platforms under RBI scrutiny
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to review the business models of payment aggregators in view of a spate of frauds hitting customers due to unauthorised sharing of financial data, sources aware of the development said. The banking regulator has sought information from these entities on their activities, including the sharing of customer data, the sources said. Read more
US recovery helped India achieve the $400-billion mark for exports
Economic recovery from the pandemic in the US has helped India achieve the $400-billion mark for exports for the first time in any fiscal year. According to the preliminary data compiled by the Department of Commerce, India exported goods worth $73 billion to the US from April 1 to March 21 — up 47 per cent, compared to last year. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, third increase in four days
The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased by 80 paise a litre each on Friday. Petrol is selling at Rs 97.81 per litre in the national capital while diesel is trading at Rs 89.07 per litre. This is the third increase in four days with total hike now is Rs 2.4/litre. Read more
With record GMV of $13.4 bn, GeM catching up with Amazon and Flipkart
With record gross merchandise value (GMV) of $13.4 billion, the government’s five-year-old public procurement website — or the Government eMarketplace (GeM) — is slowly catching up with e-commerce behemoths like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Read more
FinMin proposes changes to Finance Bill for crypto assets' taxation
The government on Thursday proposed to tighten the norms for taxation of cryptocurrencies by disallowing set-off of any losses with gains from other virtual digital assets (VDAs). This was part of the 39 amendments proposed by the government to the Finance Bill, 2022. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU