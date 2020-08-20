Top headlines: RBI's first MPC ends its term, SC on Prashant Bushan, more

RBI's first bows out with CPI above target

The Reserve Bank of India’s first completes its four-year term with a mixed record. While the six-member panel managed to keep inflation within the 2% to 6% target band for most of that time, it ends the period with consumer-price growth well above that range. Read on...

Gmail services disrupted across the globe, company says probing issue

Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world. The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage. Read on...



ICICI Bank's Rs 15,000 cr equity raise is credit positive: Moody's

Private sector lender ICICI Bank’s Rs 15,000 crore equity raise will strengthen the lender's capital position and is credit positive, says rating agency Moody’s. The fresh capital raise will add in 170 basis points to the consolidated Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio from 13.4 per cent at the end of June 2020, after including profit for the June quarter. Read on...

SC gives Bhushan 2 days to reconsider tweets, refusing to apologise

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt proceedings in which he has been held guilty be heard by another top court bench. Read on...

pays tribute to mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Invoking powerful memories of her mother, "the most important person" in her life, California Senator made history as the first black and South Asian woman to accept a spot on a major US party's presidential ticket, a moment that set off wild celebration across communities of colour and especially women in the country. Read on...

Top-end bike maker Harley-Davidson may exit India due to poor sales: Report

Harley-Davidson, the high-end bike maker, is considering shutting down assembly operations in India as sales have failed to pick up and the future demand looks bleak, according to a report in The Hindu. Read on...