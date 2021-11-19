Top headlines: RBI cautions firms on digital lending; Udaan eyes funding

Online retail B2B unicorn Udaan is planning to go for a fresh round of funding in the next two to three quarters, its last before it hits for an IPO in 18-24 months. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.



CEO's fixation on delivering record IPO blamed for first-day flop

Vijay Shekhar Sharma wiped away tears of joy as he recounted his rise from a “commoner” to the leader of a digital payments giant that just completed India’s biggest-ever initial public offering. Then the stock crashed. Read more.

working group warns on digital lending by big tech players

Big tech players entering the digital lending space could have regulatory implications on concentration and competition risks, a working group of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned. Read more.

Personal guarantors may be part of cross-border insolvency framework

Taking lessons from recent big-ticket insolvency cases where creditors could not pursue the foreign assets of promoters, the government is actively considering bringing personal guarantors for corporate debtors under the purview of the cross-border insolvency regime. Read more.

Udaan eyes funding to become largest B2B retail player in Asia

Online retail B2B unicorn Udaan is planning to go for a fresh round of funding in the next two to three quarters, its last before it hits for an IPO in 18-24 months. The company has already raised $1.2 billion and is currently valued at $3.1 billion. Read more.

The long road to clean air: No silver bullet for Delhi's pollution woes

Pollution in the National Capital Region of Delhi has revived memories of Covid-19 induced lockdown with the closure of schools, a work from home direction for Delhi government offices and a similar advisory for private offices. Read more.