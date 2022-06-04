Top Headlines: RIL-Apollo bid for Boots, India's retail inflation, and more

Leading bank are willing to finance a joint bid by and Apollo Global Manag­ement in case they acquire UK pharmacy chain Boots. Meanwhile, the allowed banks to proceed with an offer of settlement submitted by the promoter of Siva Industries under Section 12A of the IBC. Read more on these in our top headlines:

Banks willing to back Reliance-Apollo bid for UK pharmacy chain Boots

Leading banks, according to sources in the know, are willing to finance a joint bid by and US PE fund Apollo Global Manag­ement in case they acquire UK pharmacy chain Boots, a company controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance. Read more

SC allows banks to go ahead with Siva Industries settlement offer

The on Friday allowed banks to proceed with an offer of settlement submitted by the promoter of Siva Industries under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which allows such a provision if 90 per cent of the committee of creditors (CoC) agree to it. Read more

India's may be at 5.7-6.9% in FY23, say economists

After hiking the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) in its off-cycle decision, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to decide on the exact rate hike on the basis of its inflationary expectations at that point of time. touched a near eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. Read more

WTO June meet: India not likely to create a hurdle on e-com moratorium

India may not create a big issue out of the proposed extension of the moratorium on Customs duty on electronic transmissions at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) crucial meeting scheduled from June 12. At present, under the WTO moratorium, countries do not impose Customs duty on cross-border e-commerce transactions. Read more

Vodafone Idea set to roll out digital platforms in the next 12 months

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is rolling out an ambitious digital play in the next 12 months by tying up with the top two-three players in each digital platform category. VIL plans to integrate the various digital platforms under Vi, its flagship app, which is used by subscribers to make payments and buy new connections. Read more