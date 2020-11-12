Top headlines: Rs 1.45 trn to boost manufacturing; green shoots in retail

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Delhi, Mumbai slide in ARPU ranking; MSP raised amid protest
Top headlines: Tata Sons rebuffs Interups' offer; IKEA to expand footprint
Top headlines: Jio applies for 5G spectrum; Indigo to raise Rs 3,000 cr
Top Headlines: Divestment of 23 PSUs, pay cuts at IndiGo, and more
Top Headlines: Google vs Facebook, new telecom war, Rajan's warning & more
-
Govt gifts Rs 1.45-trillion incentive for 10 manufacturing sectors
In a move that has lifted the industry sentiment in the festival season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.45-trillion package by extending the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to 10 more sectors (see chart). The policy for what the government calls the champion sectors has been tailored to attract investments, boost domestic manufacturing, enable companies to become part of the global supply chain and generate employment opportunities. Read More
Stimulus 4.0 might come before Diwali, focus on jobs and stressed sectors
The Central government is likely to unveil another stimulus package focusing on stressed sectors, middle-income groups in urban and rural areas, and employment generation before Diwali, said three key officials in the know. The measures are essential to bolster the pandemic-hit economy, they said. Read More
We're not keen on diversifying at this point, says M&M's Anish Shah
Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer-designate of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), tells Shally Seth Mohile in an interview that the group will remain focused on creating value for shareholders. Edited excerpts: M&M has seen steady improvement in operational performance, but valuation is still at a substantial discount, when do you expect it to catch up? If we look at what has happened since March, our stock price has more than doubled. Read More
NCLT directs ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 1,300 cr for use of slurry pipeline
ArcelorMittal, which won Essar Steel after going through spate of litigations and some 865 days, was on Tuesday asked by the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pay Rs 1,300 crore to Odisha Slurry Pipeline Infrastructure (OSPIL) for using its assets. Read More
Amazon accuses Future Retail of insider trading, asks Sebi to investigate
Amazon.com has asked the country’s market regulator to investigate Future Retail for insider trading, a letter seen by Reuters showed, as it seeks to prevent its business partner from becoming part of rival Reliance’s empire. The firm has been pressing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to review Reliance's August deal to buy retail, logistics, and other assets from Future Group for $3.4 billion including debt. Read More
PLI scheme: Govt looks to get Rs 50,000 crore investments in pharma
In what could turn out to be a major boost to local manufacturing of high-value pharmaceuticals, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to a Rs 15,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceutical products. The government expects to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore from domestic and multinational drugmakers through the scheme. Read More
Lalit Modi's son Ruchir escalates fight in Godfrey Phillips India
In a new twist to the Godfrey Phillips dispute, Ruchir Modi, grandson of the late K K Modi, on Wednesday shot off letters to the National Stock Exchange and BSE, alleging once again that the appointment of Bina Modi, his grandmother, as president and managing director of the company was “effectuated in a fraudulent manner” and in violation of statutory provisions and principles of corporate governance. In this, he was responding to a letter written by GPI to the stock exchanges on November 10. Read More
Green shoots of recovery visible in retail business, says RAI survey
Greet shoots are beginning to show in the domestic organised retail market, with sales improving month-on-month, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Wednesday. The association said it had conducted a survey among its members and found that the decline in retail business had narrowed to 31 per cent in October versus a 50 per cent fall seen in the July-September period and a 78 per cent drop witnessed in April-June. Read More
SpiceJet reports net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for September quarter
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for the quarter ended September. It had posted a net loss of Rs 462.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The airline's total income stood at Rs 1,305 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, significantly lower than Rs 3,074 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also reduced to Rs 1,418 crore as compared to Rs 3,536 crore earlier, the airline said. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU