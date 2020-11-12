Green shoots of recovery visible in retail business, says RAI survey

-
Greet shoots are beginning to show in the domestic organised retail market, with sales improving month-on-month, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Wednesday.
The association said it had conducted a survey among its members and found that the decline in retail business had narrowed to 31 per cent in October versus a 50 per cent fall seen in the July-September period and a 78 per cent drop witnessed in April-June.
Among categories, consumer durables have recovered sharply, showing 8 per cent sales growth in October versus 2 per cent growth in September.
