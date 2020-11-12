JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Paytm partners Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders
Business Standard

Green shoots of recovery visible in retail business, says RAI survey

The association said it had conducted a survey among its members and found that the decline in retail business had narrowed to 31 per cent in October

Topics
Retail sector | retailers | retail market

Viveat Susan Pinto 

retail stores
Among categories, consumer durables have recovered sharply, showing 8 per cent sales growth in October

Greet shoots are beginning to show in the domestic organised retail market, with sales improving month-on-month, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Wednesday.

The association said it had conducted a survey among its members and found that the decline in retail business had narrowed to 31 per cent in October versus a 50 per cent fall seen in the July-September period and a 78 per cent drop witnessed in April-June.

Among categories, consumer durables have recovered sharply, showing 8 per cent sales growth in October versus 2 per cent growth in September.

chart

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 00:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.