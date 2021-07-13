Top headlines: S&P keeps India's rating at BBB-; PM interacts with athletes

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Getting athletes to Olympics amid global pandemic a logistics nightmare
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
-
S&P affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', keeps outlook stable Global rating agency Standard and Poor's affirmed India's sovereign rating at "BBB-" and maintained a stable outlook on the gradual recovery in the economy.
India's recovery will gain pace through the second half of fiscal 2022 and into the following year, helping stabilise the country's overall credit profile, S&P said in a statement. Read more here
Third Covid wave warnings treated casually like weather update: Govt
The government on Tuesday expressed concern over the "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour in several parts of the country and said this can nullify the gains made so far.
Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said people talk about the third wave as a "weather update" but fail to understand that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves. Read more here
GST officials book 8,000 cases involving fake ITC of over Rs 35k cr in FY21
In the year-long crackdown on tax evasion, the GST authorities have unearthed over Rs 35,000 crore of tax fraud committed by misuse of input tax credit provision under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
During the 2020-21 financial year, the CGST zones and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) booked about 8,000 cases involving fake ITC of over Rs 35,000 crore, a statement from CBIC said. Read more here
'Reflection of new India': PM's message to athletes headed to Olympics
Back stories of struggle, sacrifices and grit dominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons during which he urged them to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best in Tokyo.
Among others, the PM spoke to iconic boxer M C Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU